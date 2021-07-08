Editor,
I would like to bring attention to my neighbors that we are possibly enjoying the coolest year of the rest of our lives. Water shortages, heat domes, farming and fishing disruptions are only going to become more commonplace. It doesn’t have to be, it must not be the world we leave to the young. We must change the direction of our country now before we create the heat of our own hell.
David Brubaker
San Bruno
