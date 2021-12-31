Editor,
I won’t take too much valuable newspaper space to restate the obvious.
James Constantino’s letter articulates the problems related to rising crime and the solutions very clearly. All we need now is for our elected officials to listen. It is not rocket science guys!
Oscar Lopez-Guerra
San Mateo
