Editor,
I’m reacting to an article in the Dec. 21 Daily Journal, “San Francisco DA, others denounce mayor’s plan for police.” Chesa Boudin is among a number of DAs and other city officials in major cities across America who have undertaken a crusade to “defund the police.” By that phrase I mean the ideological reformation of our criminal justice system based on the notion that the system is racist. Whatever the argument may be for cashless bail, reduction of theft under 950.00 to a misdemeanor, reduction of police budgets, reduction of the number of patrol officers, failure to prosecute existing crimes, release of repeat-offenders, and a general attitude that police are to be hated, the effect over the past several years of “reformation” has been a soft-on-crime guideline for officials, and London Breed haphazardly trying to fix crime in San Francisco.
The gaslighting occurs when it is claimed that there isn’t a problem, how dare you RE-FUND the police? Police departments in Oakland and San Francisco have been allocated funds to hire new recruits because our cities have had smash-and-grab organized raids, hate-attacks on Asian women, and drive-by shootings, all on the increase in 2021. Waukesha’s parade murders was done by a race-hating driver who was days-before released on $1,000 bond, ridiculously low for a recidivist felon. Low bail, misdemeanor theft, elimination of stop-and-frisk, rereleasing violent offenders, now are under scrutiny and reveal the deconstruction of our system. Rashida Tlaib stated we should end federal prison within 10 years!
Lauryn Hill in “Ex Factor” sang “It ain’t workin’!” We should elect more Rudy Giulianis who cleaned up NYC when he was mayor. Tried-and-true police practices will come back with the right officials.
James Constantino
Daly City
