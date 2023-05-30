Editor,
This is in response to Shara Watkins’ May 23 opinion piece on “Undoing Systemic Racism at Schools.” In August 2020, the board voted to remove resource officers from campus. We are among the parents who Watkins claimed “painted the board as anti-police” and stayed up till 1 a.m. to voice our concerns. As a K-8 district, there is no data in regards to a specific school to prison pipeline problem in our district. What we do have is a habit of removing programs like resource offers and gifted math in the name of equity and not replacing them with resources that address the needs of the community. This isn’t progress, this is virtue signaling. It happened in the height of the defund the police movement which has since been walked back in every metropolitan area because it wasn’t safe.
