The May 30 letter “Virtue signaling at SM-FC” makes bold claims that the school district has “a habit of removing programs like resource [officers] and gifted math in the name of equity and not replacing them with resources that address the needs of the community.”
While the letter writers claim there is “no data in regards to a school-to-prison pipeline problem in a specific district,” Ed-Data.org, by the California Department of Education, does indeed track suspensions with SMFCD. Several local organizations keep a close eye on the correlation between suspensions and the juvenile justice system.
Furthermore, SMFCSD has demonstrated it is fully able to maintain good working relations with law enforcement without funding a dedicated school resource officer. The issue is less about funding the position and more about maintaining open lines of communications.
Where there is virtually no data on is the efficacy of middle school “gifted” math programs. I’ve looked everywhere for such data to no avail. Having raised three children who didn’t take accelerated math in middle school but went onto graduate high school with honors in math, they faced zero disadvantages along the way. Conversely, many of their friends who took accelerated math dropped out of the advanced pathway in high school due to misalignment of parent expectations and student readiness.
With no data proving accelerated math provides an advantage in college admissions or that funding more police in schools contributes to any improvement in outcomes, advocates for such programs would better serve their children by sitting the heck down.
