Our work to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline in the San Mateo-Foster City School District began in 2018 with the approval of our first equity resolution, which focused on data-driven decision making, a steadfast commitment to examining and improving student achievement, and the establishment of the Equity Task Force that brought together stakeholders to make recommendations to the board on key district equity issues. More than five years into my tenure on the Board of Trustees and we continue to peel back the layers of systemic racism. Every. Single. Day. Here are two examples, though the list is long and the layers are deep. When I was elected to the board in 2017, our preschool teachers who taught in our subsidized programs earned substantially less annually than those who taught in our fee-based programs. To date, our district disproportionally disciplines Black boys and boys of color for the same offenses in which all middle schoolers engage, such as use of profanity.
These systems are doing exactly what they were intended to do — producing the inequities we see across our schools and across our data. None of us created these systems, but we are all responsible for dismantling them. As Ibram X. Kendi states in “How to Be an Antiracist,” “One either allows racial inequities to persevere, as a racist, or confronts racial inequities, as an antiracist. There is no in-between safe space of “not racist.”
In August 2020, the Board of Trustees passed a resolution, 4-1, to address the perpetuation of the school-to-prison pipeline and terminate the contract with the San Mateo Police Department. At the time, COVID wreaked havoc on our community and students were engaged in learning at home. As a district, we had an opportunity to examine our student discipline data and school safety while also considering the support our teachers and staff might need as our country reckoned with an increase in gun violence, the display of police brutality against Black and brown bodies, and mental health crises. We had an opportunity to deeply engage with our community around the concept of safety — How safe do you feel at school? Who or what makes you feel safe? And we had an opportunity to reallocate resources to school-based social workers, psychologists, restorative justice practitioners, and more.
Passing this resolution was one of the most controversial decisions our board has made. With this resolution, we took concrete steps to dismantle a system that worked for many people for a long time. In the height of COVID, we heard public comment at 1 a.m. from members of our community who did not believe the school-to-prison pipeline was real, who painted some of our board members as anti-police, and who articulated feeling unsafe without police presence. We also heard from community members who wanted to see systemic change, policies that reaffirmed the personhood of our students, and who felt seen, heard and respected for the first time in our decision making.
As a data-driven district, we reviewed five years of suspension data and surveyed our students. Since 2018, we have seen a decrease in suspension rates, particularly for our foster and Black youth. In 2018, the district was suspending 17.2% of foster youth, 4.9% of Black youth, 3.3% of Pacific Islanders, and 1.1% of homeless youth. By 2022, the district’s rates among most subgroups had fallen substantially to 0% for foster youth, 2.4% among Black students, 0.9% among Pacific Islanders, and 2.7% for homeless youth. When we asked our students how safe they feel at school, only 5.5% stated feeling unsafe, though we see a significant increase in these numbers amongst our Black students, with almost 20% of them reporting feeling very unsafe or unsafe. Our students overwhelmingly do not believe that police officers should have a regular presence on campus (15% reporting “not at all” and 46% reporting “only when necessary”), something that our Black and Pacific Islander students feel even more profoundly (27% of Black and 24% of Pacific Islander reporting “not at all” and 30% of Black and 51% of Pacific Islander reporting “only when necessary”).
In 2020, our board committed to “fulfill its responsibility for undoing the systemic racism that Black children and children of color face” and to “redefine school safety in SMFCSD through the lens of affirmative support of students. We continue to peel back the layers, to dismantle the system and to be antiracist in not only our words, but our actions and policies.
For more information on the San Mateo-Foster City School District’s response to student discipline, please join our upcoming board meeting this Thursday, April 27.
Shara Watkins is the president of the San Mateo-Foster City School District Board of Trustees.
