Our work to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline in the San Mateo-Foster City School District began in 2018 with the approval of our first equity resolution, which focused on data-driven decision making, a steadfast commitment to examining and improving student achievement, and the establishment of the Equity Task Force that brought together stakeholders to make recommendations to the board on key district equity issues. More than five years into my tenure on the Board of Trustees and we continue to peel back the layers of systemic racism. Every. Single. Day. Here are two examples, though the list is long and the layers are deep. When I was elected to the board in 2017, our preschool teachers who taught in our subsidized programs earned substantially less annually than those who taught in our fee-based programs. To date, our district disproportionally disciplines Black boys and boys of color for the same offenses in which all middle schoolers engage, such as use of profanity.

These systems are doing exactly what they were intended to do — producing the inequities we see across our schools and across our data. None of us created these systems, but we are all responsible for dismantling them. As Ibram X. Kendi states in “How to Be an Antiracist,” “One either allows racial inequities to persevere, as a racist, or confronts racial inequities, as an antiracist. There is no in-between safe space of “not racist.”

