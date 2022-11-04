A handful of people complain that Waterdog’s shared trails are unsafe because bikes go too fast and surprise hikers around corners. Mayoral candidate Julia Mates is taking several actions to address their concerns, including a pilot trail bell program. Now they complain about her safety proposals using disinformation about these programs.
As Oct. 31 letter writer Laura Gharda acknowledges, the vast majority of riders are courteous and safe. With every user group, there are a few outliers with bad behavior (cyclists who ride too fast, dog walkers who let dogs off leash and don’t pick up poop, etc.) Providing an anecdote of one person behaving badly does not provide a rational reason to not even try a policy to improve safety, which has been proven to work elsewhere.
In bell programs, bells are provided to all users to use, not just cyclists. Bells do not “absolve thrill seekers of their responsibility,” make a pecking order, or exempt bell users from existing rules. The Oct. 31 letter is disingenuous fear-mongering, and displays sheer ignorance of how bell programs work. Bell kiosks are accompanied by instructional signage on use and expectations. For example, in the Mt. Wilson trail system in Southern California, the policy says: “ALWAYS yield or stop for hikers and horses! A bell is a part of trail courtesy not a replacement for it. A bell does not give you the right of way! Please stop for others on narrow trails.” Go to mwba.org/bell for more information.
