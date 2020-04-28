Editor,
Jon Mays’ April 24 column “I’m uncertain about these uncertain times” is very down to earth and reality.
But one thing is CERTAIN: I am looking forward every day to read the Daily Journal, the news — local and worldwide, business, culture and sports, inspiring articles by high school students, so many wise columns by Dorothy Dimitre, so many well-expressed opinions by Jon Mays and many others.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
