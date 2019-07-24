Editor,
Trump’s supporters at his latest rally chanted “Send her back” instead of “ Lock her up.” Trump’s racist, anti-immigrant taunts at the so-called Quad Squad are disgraceful. Yet, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos online poll, Trump’s net approval among members of his Republican Party rose by 5% to 72%, compared with a similar poll that ran last week. Keeping his base happy with voter suppression tactics, taunts and name-calling and a little help from the Russians, Trump has himself a winning re-election strategy. Sadly, he may be right. Will the Democrats again snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?
Robert E. Stone
San Francisco
