The March 8 Wall Street Journal opinion item sought to ignore the complete failure by Trump to lead our country in this time of crisis by touting the successful development of vaccines. You mean the same guy who ignored the seriousness of the threat of the virus even though he knew better? The guy who politicized every aspect of a global health crisis because it would reflect badly on him? The guy who got COVID even though he was tested daily? The guy who held dozens of super spreader events all over the country? The guy who never wore a mask or suggested others do so?
Many other countries were able to minimize the impact of COVID on their citizens and economy months before any vaccines were available. Why didn’t we? The tragic truth is that the United States had the worst response to the virus of any country in the world and Trump is largely responsible for that. Over a quarter million dead Americans will never care that we now have vaccines. Let’s be honest about the full Trump record.
Rod Frink
San Carlos
