Editor,
I thoroughly enjoyed reading Paul DeMeester’s excellent essay titled “Former presidents cannot be tried on impeachment charges,” in the Jan. 29 issue of the Daily Journal. If anybody should know what he is talking about, it is Mr. DeMeester. However, for the sake of argument, I'd like to offer some other points of law regarding the issue of the impeachment of Trump. They are:
1). The formal proceedings to impeach began when Trump was still in office. The House voted to impeach Trump while he was still in office.
That’s like when a suspect is charged with a crime, there is an arraignment and a preliminary hearing first. The legal proceedings have started;
2). The Articles of Impeachment state that there are two penalties for being impeached by a two-thirds vote of the Senate: removal from
office and “disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honour, trust or profit, under the United States.” In most states, including in California, under the penal code, many crimes have two punishments, a). imprisonment; b). a dollar amount fine.
However, in most cases, judges only sentence the criminal to imprisonment and don’t apply the penalty of a fine. This could work for the Senate.
The point is, since Trump is already out of office because he lost the election, then, the penalty of “removal from office” is moot now, but, the penalty of “disqualification to hold office” is still a legal and viable judgment against Trump by the Senate.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
(3) comments
Blah, blah, blah, another day, another letter writer fantasy perpetuating hate and divisiveness with an inane argument. I guess that’s the only way they can divert from Herr Biden’s disastrous policies.
Excellent letter, Mr. Oberg. Millions of people agree with you!
Democrats are a one trick pony. Hate the Orange Man. Democrats are only attempting to make it impossible for Republican's to pick their representative for president. It will not work because it is unconstitutional. Trump is not going anywhere, nor his millions of supporters. No matter what people who know nothing like Michael write. I would just sum that up as wishful thinking on Mr. Obergs part. He should prepare himself for 4 years of rallies and the condemnation of the Biden Administration. Time for a little offense on our part.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.