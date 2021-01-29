Does the Constitution allow the Senate to try former President Donald Trump after the House impeached him while he was still in office? The answer lies in the text of the Constitution, the 13 state constitutions in effect at the time the federal convention met to draw up the Constitution in 1787 or during ratification, the Convention’s journals, the Federalist Papers and the debates in the 13 state conventions convened to decide whether to ratify the new Constitution. And the answer is … no.
The Supreme Court has never resolved this issue. Its current conservative majority prefers to examine the text of constitutional provisions and the original intent of its framers. The text of the Constitution does not speak of former presidents being convicted, only current ones: “The president … shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” (Art. II, §4.) The same is true for the provision that details the Senate’s trial procedure when the president, vice president or other civil officers of the United States have been impeached: “When the president of the United States is tried.” (Art. I, §3.)
What happens when an official has been convicted by two-thirds of the senators present? The same section prescribes the penalty: “Judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honour, trust, or profit, under the United States.” A former president cannot be removed; also, the penalties of removal and disqualification are expressed in the conjunctive, meaning they are both automatic results of conviction. Some say that the Senate gets to vote on disqualification separately by majority vote after conviction. But that conflicts with the removal sanction. Could the Senate vote to convict but not remove? The inherent illogic defeats the argument. Why have an impeachment trial without automatic removal (and disqualification) as the result of a conviction?
Had the drafters wanted to make former presidents liable to impeachment, they knew how to use language expressing exactly that. Four state constitutions (out of 13 states then) contained such language when the framers met in Philadelphia or when the ratification debate was ongoing: Delaware (“The president, when he is out of office, and within eighteen months after … shall be impeachable”); Georgia (“The house of representatives … shall have solely the power to impeach all persons who have been or may be in office”); Pennsylvania (“Every officer of state … shall be liable to be impeached … either when in office, or after his resignation or removal”); and Virginia (“The Governor, when he is out of office … shall be impeachable”). The Philadelphia drafters were familiar with their state constitutions. Had they wanted to extend impeachment to a former president, they knew how to include that, but didn’t.
The only two journals of the Philadelphia proceedings (by James Madison and Robert Yates) are devoid of any mention of former officials being tried on impeachment with one exception: delegate George Mason pointed to the British impeachment of a former official named Hastings in the House of Commons. But Mason spoke of Hastings to stress that impeachment went beyond just treason. In other words, the Hastings reference related to the subject matter of impeachment, not whether a former official could be tried. Besides, Mason refused the sign the new Constitution and later voted against ratification in Virginia. His Hastings reference does not establish the intent of those who wrote or ratified the Constitution.
The influential Federalist Papers (1787-88), often cited in Supreme Court opinions, consist of 85 essays, 10 of which mentioned impeachment. Their tenor is about convicting current, not former, officials. Madison wrote (no. 39): “in Delaware and Virginia, he is not impeachable until out of office. The President of the United States is impeachable at any time during his continuance in office.” Alexander Hamilton’s writing was in accord: “The President … would be … removed from office; and would afterwards be liable to prosecution and punishment in the ordinary course of law” (no. 69); “liable to impeachment, trial, dismission from office, incapacity to serve” (no. 77). None of the debates in the 13 state ratification conventions dealt with former Presidents being tried. The biggest concern of the opponents of ratification was that a court, not the Senate, should try impeachments. The fact that the Senate tried former Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876 may serve as a political precedent but not a legal one. The legal answer is without ambiguity: A former president cannot be tried on impeachment charges.
Paul F. DeMeester has been a criminal defense attorney in the Bay Area for the past 30 years, after having worked in national, state and San Francisco politics during the 1980s.
