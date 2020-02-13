Editor,
High-density housing is only a partial solution to our problems due to the high cost of land, tall structures in earthquake country and support infrastructure (“More affordable homes on Caltrain line” letter to the editor by Kiyomi Honda Yamamoto in the Feb. 5 edition of the Daily Journal).
People still prefer single-family and low-density housing, particularly for families. This can be facilitated with new high-speed mass transit (HSMT) that could whisk people in minutes to areas with affordable land for housing. It would also enable businesses to locate satellite offices in areas only minutes from their headquarters.
California will either have to build HSMT or lose millennials and companies to areas like Austin, Texas, where high tech jobs and affordable single-family housing are available.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
