Greenbelt Alliance has advocated for a Caltrain policy to encourage the development of affordable homes along the Caltrain corridor. On Thursday, Caltrain will consider the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy that could require 30% of homes built on Caltrain land to be affordable. Greenbelt welcomes this advancement, and asks the board to consider the policy within the context of the dire state of our environment. As we face a global climate emergency, it is necessary that our region grows in the right places to reduce our emissions and build for resilience. Building more affordable homes with easy access to transit is a logical step to help the Bay Area achieve its climate goals.
Building within our cities, near transit prevents sprawl — maintaining our cities’ natural infrastructure that keep our communities safe from the effects of fires, floods and drought. We ask Caltrain to apply the affordable housing policy to all housing projects on its sites, honoring the public funds used to purchase those properties. This would increase access to its transit services by residents across the income spectrum, supporting Caltrain’s efforts to diversify ridership. Studies show affordable housing residents are more likely to ride public transit. So in addition to the greenhouse gas reduction benefits that this type of development contains, it is also a smart business decision — designing for Caltrain’s customer base, with the density to accommodate more residents and make efficient use of land that can be developed. We thank the Board of Directors for starting the TOD policy discussion, and urge them to include more robust policies that will improve two of our region’s most pressing priorities: housing insecurity and the climate crisis.
Kiyomi Honda Yamamoto
San Jose
The letter writer is the South Bay advocacy manager for the Greenbelt Alliance.
