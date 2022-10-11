Some city councilmembers in the Bay Area are fretting over reach codes because they might increase the marginal cost of replacing fossil gas appliances with electric appliances by a few thousand dollars. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian — supercharged by an overheated climate — will certainly cost Floridians and U.S. taxpayers tens of billions of dollars, possibly hundreds of billions of dollars. Closer to home, California forest fires are sure to strain our own state resources.
These enormous expenses add to the growing “social cost of carbon,” which was recently estimated by researchers at Resources for the Future to be $185 per ton of carbon dioxide. Their work was published this month in the journal Nature. The social cost of carbon is a direct consequence of the use of fossil fuels in our buildings, transport systems, industry, agriculture and electricity production. It is a real cost we all must pay.
Councilmembers need to acknowledge that climate-magnified, (un)natural disasters will become more expensive and common if they slow-walk our transition to a clean economy. Delay will saddle us with personal damages, higher taxes, higher insurance premiums and higher utility bills. It’s time to end our reliance on suicidal fossil fuels and create a clean energy economy now. We can’t afford not to.
