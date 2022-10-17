Editor,

My own mother died in 2011 from kidney failure. My brother and I took turns taking her to the dialysis clinic in San Mateo for nearly three years, three times per week. For those of you who have never been inside a dialysis clinic, it is a sad sight. All patients were in one big room, with hospital beds lined up in a nearly full circle along the wall of the room. There was only about six feet between patients’ beds while hooked up to the dialysis machines. There were only “technicians” and “nurse assistants,” with one Nurse on duty at any one time. There was no medical doctor on duty at all.

Terence Y

Mr. Oberg, the headline should have said, "The case for Proposition 29, yet again" since the purpose of this proposition, in one form or another, has been offered up twice before, to failure. This proposition is another bald-faced attempt by union organizers (SEIU) to get their foot in the door. The SEIU is hoping that dialysis providers will submit instead of putting up money to fight the proposition, again, for the third time. Instead, the unintended consequences will be that dialysis centers will close since union labor has never lowered costs for anyone and medical doctors likely won't work for free, causing more people to miss out on dialysis treatments, potentially leading to death from kidney failure. Let's not forget that nurses and technicians on hand are already trained. Vote No on 29, along with all other Propositions on the ballot in November.

Dirk van Ulden

Michael - thank you for your LTE. My wife underwent treatment there to combat a post surgery infection lasting 6 weeks. She was able to drive there herself fortunately. Isn't one of the problems that many centers would have to close if a medical doctor has to be present due to a lack of medical staff? I am also not sure why voters have to make that decision which is better left with field experts?

Michael

Thanks for such a well written and persuasive LTE in favor of Prop. 29. The story about your mother is heartrending, and I am sorry for your loss. I'm sure she knew that she had two fine sons.

