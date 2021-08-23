Editor,
Explaining the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, Joe Biden proclaimed to the American people, “The buck stops with me.” Yet in the same speech, he blamed the debacle on the Afghan army, the Afghan leadership, and even the Afghani people themselves.
Not content to stop there, he also accused Donald Trump, as well as Barack Obama, and George Bush for their part in the disaster. This was not the speech of a principled president. This was the speech of a pathetic politician.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.