Editor,
I am responding to the article, “Community colleges eye recording meetings” by Austin Walsh in the Feb. 26 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. While the article was entitled, “Community colleges eye recording meetings,” I don’t believe the San Mateo County Community College District’s Board of Trustees want anyone eyeing their business. If they did, meetings would have been broadcasted long ago.
According to the article, some trustees are against live broadcasts for fear of officials “grandstanding.” They profess concern about fellow trustees taking all the oxygen out of the room. However, I think they are more fearful of revealing to the public what happens behind the curtain. They are afraid of what the good people of San Mateo County might see on live TV when community members speak truth to power.
I have spoken frequently during the “public comment” part of the agenda, often with critical analysis. In addition, members of the community can make a formal presentation to the board. I have followed board procedure for time to discuss the district’s primary mission — improving completion and equity — areas about which I have expertise. Yet it’s been over two months and I have not received a single acknowledgement from board President Karen Schwarz. Are they afraid of me revealing the district’s poor student achievement?
Taxpayers should be incensed by the arrangement to pay Mr. Galatolo $1.2 million for him to quietly leave his job as chancellor. The board spent our money to satisfy its desire without ever explaining why. I believe this board needs greater scrutiny as to its ability to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, transparency and inclusivity in decision making.
Michael Reiner
San Carlo
