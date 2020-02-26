Intending to improve transparency on key administrative issues, local community college officials will again take up a discussion around broadcasting board meetings.
The San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees will discuss during a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26, the estimated roughly $100,000 needed to install technology required to record and stream meetings.
Board President Karen Schwarz largely supported the initiative designed to make meetings more easily accessible, so long as her colleagues are comfortable with broadly sharing their perspectives.
“I think the board members will have to realize that everything they say is there and there will be an adjustment,” she said. “I have no problem with that, but you have to pay more attention to your manner, posture and how you present yourself. And I don’t think that will be a problem.”
While there is no decision expected to be made at the meeting, officials will again resume examining the proposal which first arrived last year — to a mixed reception among board members.
Some trustees strongly advocated for installing the technology to broadcast and record meetings, while others maintained reservations, suggesting the systems encourage grandstanding among officials.
Since then, the board adopted a limited fashion of recording and streaming meetings online. But the proposal before officials at the upcoming meeting offers a detailed cost analysis associated with permanently installing the requisite technology.
Equipment plus audio and video integration is expected to cost about $90,000, with an additional $10,000 in cabling work, according to a district report breaking down the installation prices. Another $26,000 annually will be required to operate the service, complete with staffing, streaming, storage and transcription, said the report.
Considering the benefit of enhanced community access worth the cost of investment, Schwarz said she was more concerned about the comprehensive minutes kept by the board clerk.
Should the board favor making the investment to broadcast meetings, Schwarz said she would prefer allowing the clerk to keep less extensive notes since another form of reference material would be available to those wishing to follow meetings.
“I’d hope that there will be a discussion about changing the way minutes are taken,” said Schwarz.
Administrators have claimed in-depth minutes are a burden on staff to craft and are an inefficient way for support personnel to use their time.
If digitally recorded meetings are approved, Schwarz noted there is also a possible benefit of being able to preserve meeting videos for an extended period without significant additional investment.
But before a final decision is made, Schwarz said she would be interested in getting feedback from community members on the proposal, as well as more information about the ways other community college districts handle the issue.
In other business, the board will also discuss additional details associated with a proposal to establish Cañada College as a local wing of the California State University system.
A consultant hired by the state is weighing the local interest in collaborating with the system against similar offers from Chula Vista, Concord, Palm Desert and Stockton, according to a district report.
With an expectation that the consultant will go before state officials with more information this summer regarding the proposals, Schwarz built the case for the partnership.
“It’s a win-win,” she said. “So I’m interested in hearing where it is, what is the feeling and how we can continue pushing this forward for the benefits of the students in San Mateo County.”
