Thank you, Zachary Clark, for your unbiased article titled “Foster City man charged with 18 firearm felonies” in the Aug. 10-11 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. It’s refreshing to read something that just reports the news without smearing and tainting how it is to be perceived. Thank you.

Vy Vo

Foster City

