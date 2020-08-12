Editor,

Dr. Scott Morrow’s logical plea with the state to keep personal service business open while being put on the COVID-19 “watchlist” is one of the most reasonable requests to come out of this pandemic mess. Since March, most local elected officials have been fielding calls daily from businesses, employees, nonprofits and residents trying to interpret the myriad rules, regulations and layers of responsibility that equate to our government and its bureaucratic standards.

Thank you doctor for admitting to the problem and understanding the solution. Let’s hope the state can agree and move forward to help our salons and personal service businesses open safely to care for our community.

Donna Colson

Burlingame

The letter writer is a member of the Burlingame City Council.

