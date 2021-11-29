Editor,
The photos of taxpayers holding up fists full of $1s and $20s found scattered on the freeway is an image I won’t easily forget. Maybe it takes a lawyer to explain the difference between “free money” and “stealing.”
Around 2008, I was informed by a bank representatives that by placing my hard-earned money into their IRA, I was taking a risk. If my money was subsequently lost by said bank, then boo-hoo for you.
My personal risk and loss was not unlike the risk by the bank that stuffed bags full of money into an armored car with sketchy doors and only one driver. Then, drove that armored car down a freeway at 65 mph; risky at best. Hordes of ecstatic taxpayers being in the right place at the right time discovered the lost payload.
But taxpaying citizens finding copious quantities of cash drifting across a freeway (cleaning up a mess they didn’t make) equals stealing and is illegal. But the FDIC bailing out big banks to recoup losses from risky investments at the taxpayers expense equals free money and is totally legal.
I’m told these two situations are entirely different. Yet, there is a kind of sameness to them.
One is protected from prosecution; the other is not. Maybe a lawyer can explain this better?
Also, can someone please do a “GoFundMe” for people arrested at the scene?
A final comment to the FDIC: “Boo-hoo for you.”
Darcy Weir
Foster City
(1) comment
Isn’t it theft, when you take and keep something that doesn’t belong to you, but to someone else?
