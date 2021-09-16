Editor,
Regarding your article, “San Mateo loses ruling on housing” in the Sept. 14 edition of the Daily Journal, it’s a sad sign of the times when people can come from outside your city to dictate what you do.
Neighborhood residents welcomed an improvement of the dated property situated at El Camino Real and Santa Inez Boulevard, but had some real concerns. San Mateo reviewed its design process and supported the resident complaints based on a height issue that the architect (a former San Mateo mayor) failed to comply with.
In steps a YIMBY from Oakland (CaRLA), who proudly professed her work was funded by a “benefactor.” At City Hall, she threatened to sue San Mateo although this project provided only 10 housing units and zero affordable housing. Why the big fight? It truly illustrates that California YIMBY is all about the developer and not about the people.
Right now, housing bills Senate bills 9 and 10 are sitting on Gov. Newsom’s desk, and with the recall reaching its end, he’ll likely be signing them ASAP to allow for more of this kind of use of force upon every city in California.
I’m proud San Mateo stuck to its guns, even under threat and action of a lawsuit. I’d personally spend my tax dollars any day to fend off bullies who intervene in local control and resident input. Unfortunately, this win is just a glimpse of the losses for every city in our state once SB 9 and SB 10 are passed.
Lisa Taner
San Mateo
