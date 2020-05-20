Editor,
During our shelter in place, the San Mateo Daily Journal has taken down its paywall so everyone may read their newspaper online.
This has been very important for those who can’t or don’t want to venture out to pick up a paper at a newsstand. I, for one, have appreciated this effort to keep us all informed and abreast of news; particularly local news.
As of May 25, they will be returning the paywall back to its place. No doubt it’s expensive to publish a daily newspaper, and during COVID-19 many advertisers have not taken out ads. I encourage all readers to subscribe to the online edition so we can continue to enjoy the Daily Journal from our homes. For 32 cents a day, it’s worth it.
George Metropulos
Belmont
(1) comment
Money well spent, especially because the online adds also get minimized
