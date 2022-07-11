Editor,
I am responding to Neil Wild’s letter of July 6 in which he supports the sale of fireworks in San Bruno.
I agree that nonprofit organizations benefit from the sale of fireworks, but this should be weighed against the high risk of fires in California. This is not an issue limited to San Bruno but an issue for all Californians, regardless of where they live.
I applaud Neil Wild’s support of local schools, but is there a safer way to raise funds than sell fireworks?
Finding an alternative source of funding would teach students an important lesson: That preservation of our environment is more important than promoting the sale of incendiary devices.
Mahendra Ranchod
Palo Alto
