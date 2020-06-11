Editor,
I have been reading the criticism of our local law enforcement departments for wearing and carrying protective gear during the recent protests. The common thread of this criticism seems to be that law enforcement overreacted to the situation by wearing and carrying such equipment. I ask those critics, “How would law enforcement know before the protests whether or not protective equipment would be necessary?”
Did anyone criticize business owners for boarding up their storefronts in anticipation of the protests? Of course not. We all agree that they have the right to protect themselves. Don’t the police have the same right? Based on the conduct of some “protesters” throughout the country, many officers were injured and some were killed while trying to protect their communities during the protests. It was imminently reasonable for officers to be prepared for the worst. If they aren’t prepared and the crowd becomes violent, they can’t press a pause button and run back to their departments for safety gear.
Congratulations to our local law enforcement officers for their conduct during these lawful protests. The voices of the protesters were heard, businesses were undamaged and our law enforcement officers were safe. An ideal outcome begs compliments rather than criticism.
Karen Guidotti
San Carlos
Amen Karen, could not agree with you more. Great letter
