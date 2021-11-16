The Daily Journal received this letter addressed to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors:
It was our honor and privilege to serve on the county’s District Lines Advisory Commission. As you recognized at your Nov. 9 meeting, we had to balance many different concerns and spent a great deal of time talking about these trade-offs before recommending the two maps. We took our responsibility to represent and speak for our communities of interest very seriously.
We, the undersigned commissioners, therefore want to remind the board that a majority of the commission voted not to advance the Minimum Change Map suggested by NDC. We believed we had a once-in-a-decade opportunity to move away from the status quo, as told by the countless community members through public comment, social media posts, and private conversations. Both maps draw from extensive community input, and as you witnessed in your last meeting, have the community’s support.
The board is to be commended for creating the commission, emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the application, and recruiting a third party in the League of Women Voters to interview candidates. The Board of Supervisors must take the commission’s recommendations seriously to truly acknowledge the much-needed change in San Mateo County. It is up to the supervisors to take decisive action to set our county up for a more just future rather than a continuation of the past.
Commissioners Nathan Chan, Rudy Espinoza Murray, Miguel Guerrero, Nadia Bledsoe, Kailen Sallender and Nicole Davis
