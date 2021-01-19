Editor,
Thank you Daily Journal for including youthful voices among our local columnists.
As an older resident, I welcome the diversity of viewpoints.
I especially appreciated Aragon High School senior Josette Thornhill’s “When COVID hits home” column Jan. 9-10, 2021.
Josette’s column could potentially be included in a time capsule for future generations to read, helping others learn and understand the difficult times that we all faced. Her personal reflections on living in a multi-generational household during the quarantines of 2020-2021 brought me much-needed belly laughs.
And to Josette: please consider including in your future being a professional writer and humorist.
The world needs your voice, Ms. Thornhill. Keep on going!
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.