Editor,
Thought for the Day 4/27 “What gets us into trouble is not what we don’t know. It’s what we know for sure that just ain’t so” (Mark Twain).
In her April 27 letter “Fox’s feeble attempts” Ms. Lara knows nothing of me or my beliefs, though she may incorrectly infer that she does.
I don’t need to watch the garbage people call news on our airwaves to know it is nothing more than a propaganda outlet for the government to see the gaffes made by Biden. Just boot up your computer and it’s all over the internet.
Having a 6-foot tall white rabbit running interference for Biden at an Easter gathering at the White House was the last straw for me.
Ms. Lara, are you accusing me of being on some far-right platform? In the last 30 years, I never wasted my vote once by voting for either half of the one-party corporate millionaire dictatorship, and I don’t plan to in the near future. So, my observations were strictly unbiased.
If you’d look at the facts and not try to taint them through rose-colored glasses, you’d see there is more going on than what the DNC and the RNC are shoving down our throats.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
