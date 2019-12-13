Editor,
No, I don’t mean the you-know-what — not in San Mateo, of all fine places. What I question is the purpose of the yellow section marked off on El Camino Real, going south approaching 25th Avenue for a left turn. This section steals at least two car lengths from the lane waiting for green light to turn left into 25th Avenue.
This reduces the left turn waiting lane to about three cars instead of five, thereby blocking the left lane going straight south if more than three cars are waiting for green light to turn left.
Is there a purpose for this yellow section, or has it simply been put there as a joke or without thinking about a possible purpose?
And if a left-turner ignores the scary yellow zone and waits there anyway so that the through traffic can pass, can he be ticketed?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
