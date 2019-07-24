Editor,
Whenever I tell someone about my overseas travels during my military career, I can honestly share with them stories about the interesting countries I visited and welcoming people I met. I usually add that I would enjoy returning to any of those places with one exception ... Somalia. I don’t think calling Somali a ‘s—hole’ is a fair way to describe it, but it is a country that is economically and psychologically depressed. The everyday Somali national is like anyone else at heart. However, their lives are controlled by ideological extremists and corrupt warlords. Those in charge have created a state totally committed to sustaining itself through brutality and terror. However, peacekeeping missions of the past cannot be replaced by an eradication rooting out criminals masquerading as political leaders.
It’s beyond sad that Canadian turned Somali journalist Hodan Nalayeh was killed while visiting Somalia while trying to do something positive in her country of origin. That story didn’t get the coverage it deserves by mainstream media.
I am unfamiliar with anything U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has done about addressing the current situation in Somalia. She is, of course, a “proud” American with ties to Somalia on the fringe of her resume. No argument. That’s her choice. Representative Omar recently introduced a resolution to support the boycott, divestment and sanction movement against Israel. I would like to ask her how her resolution will make a difference in countries like Somalia.
Ray Fowler
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.