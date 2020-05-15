Editor,
San Francisco and other California cities have demanded that hotels accept the homeless into their hotel rooms (These are homeless people, some with infection of COVID-19, some who will get alcohol, weed and cigarettes delivered to them as room service).
I think that this particular policy is fine, as long as Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and all the politicians who engineered this policy, open up their own bedrooms as well to such homeless folks.
Pamela Abramson
San Mateo
