Editor,
The latest headlines are mind-boggling: California will have a projected $54 billion budget deficit, although there was a surplus of $16 billion and federal aid of $26 billion. Education is facing $18 billion deficit, whilst billions are spent on providing cash to undocumented adults and provide hotel shelter for the homeless, plus alcohol, tobacco and drugs “room service” (right wording by Pamela Abramson, May 15 letter), which will attract more homeless to sunny California. There arises the question: If homeless people are addicted to alcohol, tobacco and drugs, how were they able to get money for these items before the “hotel room service?”
The debt of the U.S. government is about $23 trillion. However, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi proposes another $3 trillion be spent on aid during the COVID-19 crisis. How can this be possible? Is the government supposed to print money?
Suggestion: Gov. Newsom, Mayor Breed, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and whoever wants to join the crowd: Open up YOUR mansions and checkbooks.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
