Editor,
Regarding the proposal for establishing an oversight committee for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The prospect of establishing a costly, taxpayer funded oversight committee with a newly elected sheriff taking the helm of the department in a few weeks makes no sense to me. My experience with these types of feel good and look good committees is they are a solution looking for a problem. I do have a few basic questions for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors should this boondoggle be approved; will there be a specific list of deliverables and accomplishments published on a regular basis? will there be an annual public review of this committee to determine if it should continue? will the members of the committee be attending costly conferences? I suspect if this committee is established it will live on like a cockroach, and no one will have the power or the political guts to kill it, leaving the sheriff's department with a bunch of frustrated, demoralized and beleaguered men and women constantly looking for other opportunities.
