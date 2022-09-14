Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
San Mateo County supervisors expressed their support for establishing a civilian oversight board charged with monitoring the Sheriff’s Office and formed an ad hoc committee to look into the issue.
Supervisors Warren Slocum and Dave Pine were named to the ad hoc committee, formed during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, and will return to the board at a later date with a report on how the county should go about potentially forming the new body.
“The transparency and the accountability is critical, particularly the transparency, to make sure that the community understands how law enforcement works and law enforcement has an opportunity to hear from the community about how it could do its job in the most effective way,” Pine said.
Representatives from Fixin’ San Mateo County, the nonprofit leading the push for a civilian oversight board and a new Office of the Inspector General, lauded the board for speaking out in support of oversight and agreeing to take the first step in forming such a board.
Jim Lawrence, chair of Fixin’ San Mateo County’s Board of Directors, said he hopes the ad hoc committee will tap into the knowledge of community representatives when researching the issue. Pine said the ad hoc committee’s next step would be to hold a study session on the issue.
Some critics spoke out against the establishment of an oversight board, especially one with subpoena power, during Tuesday’s meeting, arguing that the Sheriff’s Office has operated respectfully and transparently.
Both board President Don Horsley, a former county sheriff, and Supervisor Carole Groom said they were initially against an oversight board but community input swayed them to change their mind.
“If the residents of this county desire a citizens oversight committee of the Sheriff’s Office, then we should form one. I think it’s once again the power of the people who live in our county, who pay such close attention to issues, have such responsible views that you’ve got me to consider changing my mind,” Groom said. “Let us hope as a community we come out with really positive results and our system becomes really effective for the people who live here.”
Groom also noted the Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus has shared her own support for establishing an oversight body. Corpus will take office at the start of the new year once Sheriff Carlos Bolanos finishes his term in office.
The list of oversight supports is long and includes names like U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo; U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto; Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco; State Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto; and state Sen. Josh Becker.
Paul Bocanegra, a Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention commissioner, said the body would be of benefit to the community and the Sheriff’s Office by creating a stronger line of communication between the public and the office and cultivating greater transparency.
Supervisor David Canepa said he did not support Corpus during her bid for sheriff, instead opting to endorse Bolanos, but stressed the importance of establishing an oversight arm that has “teeth” with respect for Corpus.
