I was overcome with a feeling of dread when I watched the Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 13 when Supervisor Horsley enthusiastically introduced a proposal to implement a civilian oversight board and inspector general to investigate the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. One of the benefits of living and working in San Mateo County is that we enjoy very safe communities and highly professional law enforcement services. In this case, as in most cases, this push for civilian oversight is coming from anti-law enforcement activists and is funded by outside interests not familiar with our county’s culture or history.
In every instance where these “so-called” oversight committees are established the net result is less enforcement and engagement by law enforcement due to fear of being attacked by the anti-police activists who control these kangaroo courts. The biggest losers are the public who are further victimized by criminals who now have their advocates “watching their backs” on the oversight committee.
Supervisor Horsley constantly reminds everyone that he used to be in law enforcement. Either he’s gotten so old that he’s forgotten where he came from, or he has consciously decided to turn his back on his former colleagues and the citizens that he purports to represent. Either way, it’s time to drop the line “I used to be the sheriff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.