Editor,
Regarding Civilian Oversight Board and Inspector Generals Office for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, please be advised our neighbors to the north and south have both of the above organizations up and operational:
• San Francisco County;
• Sonoma County;
• Santa Clara County;
• Los Angeles County; and
• San Diego County;
I would guess these counties are approximately 80% of California population.
Nonetheless, the recent letter to editor expressing opposition to our local efforts to convince our Board of Supervisors to use their legislative authority via AB 1185, granted to them by the state, is misguided!
Wow, this individual is against oversight for a Sheriff’s Office with such rich history that includes the following incidents that we “know about”:
• The Batmobile investment;
• The Las Vegas house of prostitution event;
• The Millbrae killing of an individual for jaywalking;
• The Half Moon Bay mentally challenged lady shot in the back; and
• Our residents of color being arrested at alarming rates in comparison to population.
As one who says he has “experience,” one would think he has a more realistic pulse of the our San Mateo community needs. Does he think San Mateo County is so unique and our Sheriff’s Office does not need checks and balances? Does he really care and why is he so beholding to the old guard and their practice of no transparency and selective enforcement of the laws? Does he believe an annual investment by taxpayers of $300 million into the Sheriff’s Office is OK with no transparency?
Jim Lawrence
Foster City
