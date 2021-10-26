Editor,
I was disappointed to read about the efforts to initiate a civilian oversight group for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (“Effort begins for Sheriff’s Office civilian oversight” in the Oct. 18 edition of the Daily Journal).
This is an excellent example of a solution looking for a problem. As a San Carlos resident, I’ve been served by the county sheriff for almost a decade. During that time I have been continually impressed with the quality and professionalism of the men and women who are tasked with safeguarding our community.
We do not need an expensive bureaucracy to meddle in the management of the Sheriff’s Office. This unnecessary group will only divert time and resources in the Sheriff’s Office away from its core mission. We currently have an excellent oversight model, one in which every voter in the county has the opportunity to participate in; deciding who will be our sheriff.
This idea should be relegated to the ashbin of ill-conceived ideas.
Brian Ponty
San Carlos
