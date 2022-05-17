Editor,
I want to thank the Daily Journal for the article about the upcoming county sheriff’s election.
I was surprised and concerned about Cristina Corpus’ comment criticizing the use of $10 million of reserves for a new building instead of for salaries. This comment shows a fundamental lack of understanding about how budgets work. Reserves are a form of capital budget (used for one-time costs like facilities, vehicles or equipment) while on-going expenses like salaries must come from the current expense budget. The two are totally different types of financing and anyone with any budget experience would know this immediately.
The article notes that the sheriff runs the largest department in the county government. It appears that Corpus would need a lot of on-the-job training and I am very uncomfortable with that idea. She also appears not to understand who negotiates the deputies’ union contract. Hint: it is not the sheriff. I will be voting to reelect Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and voters who care about professional managerial competence should do the same.
Joseph Baylock
Burlingame
