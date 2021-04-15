Editor,
As a local, small, family business, Menchie’s (self-serve frozen yogurt) is in need of an immediate variance to the “no self-service” mandate. Self-service is essential to our business. In each new tier’s regulations, one clause remains: control measures — no customer self-serve.
Not all self-service is equal. I am proposing a supervised process where guests sanitize their hands, wear gloves (with the mandatory masks), maintain 6 feet of space, all other control measures then serve themselves. Menchie’s naturally has a one-way traffic pattern. We can’t be lumped in with unsupervised/unsanitized salad bars, buffets or bulk bins at a supermarket. Neither the tier nor occupancy affects the business. We are still at 1/3 of normal. This is not survivable. We survived the COVID-19 shutdowns only to be going out of business as the country reopens.
We all use unsanitized, self-service gas stations on a regular basis. It’s “essential” so it’s OK to go unsanitized and unsupervised yet Menchie’s remain in a full/terrible service mode? People see these inequities and are frustrated.
On behalf of my two, woman-owned stores and the 89 other California Menchie’s owners, I am asking Gov. Newsom and the environmental health organizations to examine their sweeping declarations, clarify and modify them and allow us self-service under a modified, supervised plan.
Susan Hoster
Belmont
