Editor,
I’m no opinion columnist, so I shouldn’t tell Mark Simon how to do journalism. Similarly, Mark Simon is not an educator, so his “opinions” about the San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) are not professional. He likes the nice campuses, pretty buildings and swimming at SMAC. I’m a higher educator, so I see things differently.
First. Mr. Simon criticized Mr. Collins for “arguing, incorrectly, that state law requires community colleges to spend half their budget on faculty salaries.”
In fact, Ed Code 84362 is very clear. The Board of Governors of the California Community Colleges cited SMCCCD for being out of compliance three years ago. Things have gotten worse, not better.
SMCCCD is the only district violating the 50% law. I wrote to the Board of Trustees on May 28, 2020, asking why the district was at 42.24%; no one responded.
The graduation rate is only 19% in three years for a two-year associates degree. Nineteen percent! This means that four-out-of-five students do NOT graduate on time. Is this satisfactory to the citizenry who foot the bill?
An entering class averages 1,450 students, yet less than 300 complete within three years; tragically, 1,100 students are left behind to either drop out, stop out or drag along, with Blacks, Filipinos and Hispanics most affected. Opportunity costs to students and return-on-investment for local taxpayers deserves scrutiny.
I presented these data to the SMCCCD Board Jan. 22, 2020; it was ignored.
With only 250 words, I can’t do justice to the injustice.
Michael B. Reiner, Ph.D.
Boynton Beach, Florida
