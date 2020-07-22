Editor
The recent article about protecting Millbrae from sea level rise (“Millbrae examines protections on sea level rise” in the July 18 edition of the Daily Journal) reminds me of the high-speed train debacle in which no one has a clue what the final cost will be. Only this is worse.
Does Millbrae really think that a wall in front of their coast will protect them and no water will encroach from adjoining cities? It is either all or nothing where every city must participate. The ugliness of such a barrier as well as the price, yikes. In fact, a San Mateo County supervisor once mentioned a cost of $1 trillion. It will be cheaper to sacrifice the properties that will flood; an idea being considered by Norway which faces a similar dilemma.
Victor Carboni
San Mateo
