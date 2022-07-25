Kudos to Greg Wilson for an excellent piece regarding the intersecting dynamics of housing and water supply (”Is there enough?” July 16-17). Greg clearly spells out why Peninsula communities should absolutely continue to build more housing even in the face of our region’s water challenges.
The country’s population is increasing, and people need places to live. Water supply challenges face large swaths of the country, not just our region. New housing tends to be multi-family, which uses less water than single-family. And new homes have extremely water-efficient fixtures. We have an environmental and moral obligation to say yes to new homes on the Peninsula, with our temperate climate and high number of jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.