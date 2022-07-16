Last week I wrote about Redwood City’s water shortage emergency declaration, and about how my household has worked to meet our assigned targets.
One reader’s response echoed something I’ve been asked several times over the years. Essentially, why does the city continue to approve new housing developments when we don’t even have enough water for those who are already here?
Although the rate of change has slowed significantly, based on the most recent census data, the population of the United States is still increasing — and all of those people need to live somewhere. As tempting as it is to dictate where people live, that isn’t how our country works. People are essentially free to live where they like — assuming they can find somewhere both available and affordable, that is.
Locally, our population is changing in myriad ways, thanks to high housing prices, the pandemic and changes to where and how people work.
Although prices finally seem to be dropping, the demand for additional housing remains strong. In California, that demand is quantified by the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which dictates how much housing each community must create to meet projected future needs. In the case of Redwood City, it has been charged with ensuring the creation of 4,588 new housing units from the years 2023 through 2031.
As a thought experiment, assume there were no consequences to ignoring the state-imposed RHNA goals (there are), and that Redwood City opted to deny all new housing projects going forward. With demand still present, where would new people then settle? San Carlos? Mountain View? San Francisco? Fremont? All of those cities (and many more) obtain the lion’s share of their water from the same place where Redwood City procures nearly all of its water: the Hetch Hetchy valley. Thus, shifting growth to one or more of those cities wouldn’t help; the source would be drained regardless.
OK, then what if all of the customers of the Hetch Hetchy Regional Water System collectively said “no” to new housing? Nowhere in the entire western United States is there an abundance of water these days.
Honestly, if anything, we’re some of the lucky ones. Numerous communities in the western United States who get their water from other sources appear to be in far more dire straits than we.
The question we need answer is not “why keep approving new housing developments,” but instead is “how do we ensure an adequate supply of water for those who live here, plus some number who want to join us?”
I cannot deny that people need water to live; every new resident will consume some additional amount of water. But not all residents are equal. Consider the fact that pretty much all of the new housing in the pipeline is high-density housing, either apartments or condominiums (townhouses being a form of condominium living).
Unlike single-family homes, high-density housing units have little to no landscaping, and thus use far less water than the average. Contrast that with your typical single-family home, where, often, more than half of the water goes just to keep the yard healthy and attractive.
In addition, new housing comes equipped with high-efficiency appliances, shower heads, toilets and the like. Although many of Redwood City’s existing households have made the switch, not every house has swapped out every appliance, toilet and shower head for water-saving ones. Thus, even setting aside the significant amount of water used outdoors in many homes, on a per-capita basis residents of our city’s newer housing units surely use less water, on average, than those living in older ones.
Finally, on the supply side, we cannot ignore one of Redwood City’s crown jewels: its recycled water system. I’m not aware that any of the city’s housing projects have yet been hooked up to the city’s ever-growing network of “purple pipes,” for the last several years new downtown developments, such as the 463-unit Indigo apartments building, have been built to be “recycled water ready,” meaning that they are set to use it for things such as toilet flushing and landscape irrigation once the system is extended them. Just recently, those recycled waterlines were brought to the Broadway Plaza project site, meaning that development’s future 420 apartments (120 of them affordable) should be able to take advantage of recycled water from day one.
Water-wise, the new housing being constructed up and down the Peninsula is significantly more efficient than much of what exists today. Although new residents will indeed consume some additional amount of water, they will be consuming less — in many cases, far less — water than many of us who live here today. Which then leads me to wonder if the finger should be pointed not at the new, water-sipping residents, but instead at the rest of us.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(1) comment
Here is a great podcast on the subject https://pca.st/episode/7f25d791-c1a2-424c-8e20-5e65d7892685
