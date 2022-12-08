The day after the San Mateo City Council meeting to choose a new mayor on Monday, Dec. 5, I sat down and watched the video. Granted I fast-forwarded through part of it as it was seven hours long and because I really wanted to watch the wrestling match between Amourence Lee and Adam Loraine versus Lisa Diaz Nash and Robert Newsom.
It seemed fairly obvious to this observer that Councilmember Lee fully expected to be chosen mayor of San Mateo then and there and couldn’t process the fact that two other councilmembers wanted a more democratic process of first having a full board of five councilmembers voting her, or not, as mayor. Rather than the much more arbitrary choice of having Ms. Lee appoint someone she knew would not only rubber stamp her as mayor but take her side on any and all issues she favors when it comes to the governance of city business.
My kudos go out to both councilmembers Diaz Nash and Newsom for standing their ground during Monday’s council meeting even though it was more than seven hours long. Ms. Lee could have taken the more professional route and agree to voting for our mayor in a democratic way, but professionalism hasn’t been one of her strong suits in the short three years since she was appointed, then elected citywide.
