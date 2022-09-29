Editor,
I believe the race for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 2 is the most critical on November’s ballot. A recent example of leadership shows a stark contrast in styles and practices.
Noelia Corzo courageously advocated for citizen oversight of the Sheriff’s Office long before it was popular: calling for it and doing her own homework on its efficacy and giving her endorsement.
In contrast, back in February of 2021, her opponent, then Belmont Mayor Charles Stone, met with the Belmont Neighbors Against Racism and was encouraged to endorse civilian oversight of the sheriff’s department and to speak against the sheriff turning people over to ICE. Stone doubled-down on his personal relationship with Sheriff Bolanos and “s’plained” to the group that there was nothing really to be concerned about. As reported in this newspaper last week (Mark Simon’s article on Sept. 22) Stone finally conceded an endorsement for civilian oversight.
San Mateo County deserves a leader who, like Noelia Corzo, bases their decisions on community input, available data and an internal moral compass rather than one who makes decisions on external polls and personal political expediency — when the winds of change have already safely shifted.
The Rev. Ben Meyers
San Mateo
