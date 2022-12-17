Editor,
Mark Simon’s Dec. 15 column won’t be the final say in San Mateo City Council drama. The letter writers to the DJ who showed off their collective ignorance regarding the city charter should have read it first and not relied on Amourence Lee’s allies’ statements about what it says. It states “when, not who or how” and, as Simon stated, it wouldn’t have been the first time a mayor was not chosen just because they think they’re next in line. Millbrae just pulled off this coup Tuesday as did San Mateo in the 1990s. And the others, Amourence Lee included, who acted as if Armageddon would happen if a mayor wasn’t chosen on the date it “should” happen. What nonsense is Lee’s own actions and words about “what a dark day for San Mateo” when she received pushback from councilmembers Diaz Nash and Newsom to hold off voting her mayor as if she was entitled to it. “Dark day?” Seriously?
