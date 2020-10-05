Editor,
UC Regent and husband of Dianne Feinstein Richard Blum said he frequently writes letters bypassing the proper admissions process for friends and family. He goes on to say “He’s done nothing wrong and he used his clout to get friends and family into the elite public system for years.” He recalled sending letters specifically to the chancellors at UC Berkeley, UC Davis, and UC Irvine, but added: “almost everywhere.”
Those with wealth and power never seem to have enough of either. And, they use both to perpetuate inequality. They advance the less qualified and deny admission to less influential but better qualified applicants.
While not as egregious as Varsity Blues, Blum should at least follow the example of Felicity Huffman who said, “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”
At the very least, he should resign.
Robert Baker
San Mateo
