Editor,
I disagree with columnist Mark Simon about how the Brown Act constrains elected officials getting together outside of an agendized meeting. Pardon me for perhaps being overly sensitive to both the wording and the spirit of the law.
I do agree it would’ve been better to have more gender diversity on the “what’s involved with running for office” panel I put together. If I hadn’t been pressed for time, I could’ve done more outreach and found some. The noncisgender male people I contacted were not available on the day that best served the overall group. By the way, I presume they’re all cisgender male but I didn’t ask them because my focus was on their being former elected officials, not gender.
It’s on me that I didn’t do that. But as a private citizen attempting to help more people learn how to run for office — something I don’t recall the San Carlos City Council ever taking up, despite my request they follow in the footsteps of the San Carlos School Board and do so — I hope the panel will motivate more people to run.
Including more women, and people of any other gender. Because lest we forget there are more than two.
Mark Olbert
San Carlos
