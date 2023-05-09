The main problem with reparations is everyone is told to pay for it and not just those responsible for it. Although slavery and discrimination happened, not all people were in favor of it or responsible for it. History will show that many not only were not part of it but supported those who were.
It started with the Civil War when thousands of men lost their lives to end slavery. Through the years, civil rights were fought by people who believed in equality for all. Take a good look at the population at civil rights marches and demonstrations on equality and see what colors you see. These people, if made to pay part of reparation, are paying for what others did. The answer to this problem is not money. And remember, Black people are not the only ones to who this happened. Remember what happened to the Native Americans, the Chinese, the Japanese and many other nationalities introduced in America.
Hate has found its way into America, but not all Americans share that feeling. Let’s find a cure that fits all cultures and does the job at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.